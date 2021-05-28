Cancel
Violent Crimes

Inquest into London Bridge attack deaths finds police and MI5 failings

The Guardian
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFailures by MI5, the police and the probation service all contributed to deaths in a terrorist attack at Fishmongers’ Hall in London, an inquest has concluded. Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were unlawfully killed in the attack at a prisoner education event at the hall in November 2019, the inquest jury at the Guildhall in London found.

Related
BBC

Fishmongers' Hall: Police should have considered Usman Khan risk

A counter-terror detective has admitted he should have considered the risk posed by the Fishmongers' Hall attacker travelling to London unescorted. Det Sgt Jon Stephenson said that in hindsight, the decision to allow Usman Khan to attend a prison education event on 29 November 2019, was a risk. Jack Merritt,...
Posted by
The Independent

Brixton: Police officers attacked while responding to shooting and stabbing in south London

Police were pelted with objects after attending the scene of a suspected shooting and stabbing in Brixton.Emergency services, including armed officers, attended Moorland Road at 9.37pm on Wednesday where a man, in his mid-20s was found suffering from what is thought to be gunshot wounds and stab injuries.A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.At the scene, officers were approached by a large group of people and objects were thrown towards them, the Met police said in a statement released on Thursday morning.Videos posted to social media show a heavy police presence in Brixton and officers marching down the street holding riot shields.The victim was taken to hospital and his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening, but may be “life-changing”, the force said.The Met confirmed that officers from the Territorial Support Group, a special unit that respond to high-risk incidents, attended and worked to disperse crowds of people.No officers are believed to have sustained any serious injuries. A crime scene is in place and a police presence remains in the area.Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7951/02Jun.
U.K.Epping Forest Guardian

City Hall marks fourth anniversary of London Bridge attack

City Hall has today paid tribute to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack as the capital marks the fourth anniversary of the tragic event. Eight people were killed on June 3, 2017, when terrorists drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before launching a knife attack at Borough Market.
Posted by
IBTimes

Death Toll Rises To 88 In Attack In Northwest Nigeria: Police

Police in northwest Nigeria's Kebbi state told AFP Sunday that the death toll from an attack by a gang of cattle thieves on seven villages Thursday had risen to 88. The region has struggled with decades-long communal clashes over resources but more recently some groups have become more violent, looting, killing and kidnapping for ransom.
Worldairdrietoday.com

The latest news on the attack in London, Ont.

TORONTO — The latest news on the vehicle attack in London, Ont., that killed four members of a Muslim family and seriously injured a nine-year-old boy on Sunday (all times eastern):. --- 8:12 p.m. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised Canadian Muslims action against Islamophobia. Trudeau has told the vigil...
Violent Crimesbicesteradvertiser.net

Teenager stabbed to death in south London

An investigation is under way after a teenager was stabbed to death in south London. The Metropolitan Police were called to Prentis Road in Streatham at just after 4pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing. Officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) found a male – believed to be...
Worldparisstaronline.com

Family of pedestrians killed in intentional anti-Muslim attack: London police

A driver intentionally ran down five members of a family while they were walking in northwest London, killing four of them, because of their Islamic faith, the city’s police chief alleges. Nathaniel Veltman, 20, of London, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder...
TrafficThe Guardian

Narrative verdict in inquest into death of woman who leant out of train window

A woman was killed by an overhanging tree branch when she stuck her head out of a window of a moving train, an inquest jury has concluded. Bethan Roper, 28, received fatal head injuries in the incident on a Great Western Railway (GWR) train that was travelling at around 75mph. Roper was returning home to south Wales on 1 December 2018 from a day out with friends Christmas shopping in Bath.
Violent Crimes895thelake.ca

Funeral For London Attack Victims

A funeral will be held today to honour the lives of four members of a Muslim family lost to a hate crime in London, Ontario. The attack that happened last Sunday has sparked discussion about racism across the country. Vigils have been held at various cities in Canada since the...