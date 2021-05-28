ISU Rolling Out Saliva-Based SHIELD Testing Next Week

Oregon State University is unwavering in its commitment to serve the people of Oregon and to be a trusted and engaged statewide partner. As chair of the OSU Board of Trustees, I know that the selection of the OSU president is not only the board’s most important job, it also carries great importance for students, staff, faculty, alumni, Corvallis area community members and many other stakeholders. The board will soon undertake the selection of OSU’s next leader, and in doing so we will remain focused on the principles and values of our university.