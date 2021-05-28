ISU Rolling Out Saliva-Based SHIELD Testing Next Week
After months of delays, Illinois State University will offer quick saliva-based COVID-19 tests through the SHIELD Illinois program starting Tuesday. ISU employees, retirees, and their dependents can schedule an appointment online after creating an account on the SHIELD Illinois portal. The testing will take place in the temporary building behind the Alamo II bookstore. (During the summer, students must test through Student Health Services, using the same antigen test they used in the spring semester, with PCR follow-up as necessary. ISU plans to roll out SHIELD testing for students in the fall.)www.wglt.org