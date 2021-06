For the 204th year, the two-day-long festival in Lititz, PA is back! The town is known for its lively vibe with several festivals and events throughout the year, but last year many of them had to be canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The July 4th celebration in Lititz Springs Park is among the oldest continuous Fourth of July celebrations in the country, and usually, the festival brings up to 20,000 people to Lititz. It is a main event in this PA town, and the festival is just a few days away.