Get ready, Megan Thee Stallion is back soon with a new single, we tell you everything!. After Ed Sheeran who announces to be back soon with a new single, it’s Megan Thee Stallion’s turn to do the same. In April, the singer had said in a mysterious message to take a break from her career: “Megan Thee Stallion is charging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for the sequel “ could we read in a publication Instagram accompanied by a video. And it looks like this break is over! Megan Thee Stallion has just released the teaser for a new song, very similar to the one she posted during her musical break. We share it with you just below.