The AI Team

Artificial Intelligence is quite obviously a buzzword which attracts significant marketing hype – that has been the case for a decade at least. There are countless number of high-profile examples where AI is used to simply describe an automated (usually software-enabled) routine. Good examples of this can be seen in Facebook’s use of AI: filters that simply track and flag keywords, or images, that break a set of human-defined rules. The fact of the large number of false positives they ‘capture’ demonstrates that, while these programs may be artificial, they’re not always intelligent as we humans would define it. They are, more often than not, just forms of computational automation.