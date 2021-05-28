Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Tainted liquor kills 11, sickens 6 in northern India

By BISWAJEET BANERJEE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 19 days ago

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — At least 11 people have died and six have been hospitalized in critical condition after drinking tainted alcohol in northern India, an official said Friday.

Police arrested four people involved in the sale of unlicensed liquor in a village near Aligarh, 300 kilometers (190 miles) southwest of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state, District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said.

The dead included two truck drivers who bought the liquor from a vender in the village and drank it at a roadside restaurant. The other victims were local villagers, Singh said.

They all bought and drank the tainted liquor on Thursday, he said.

The state government ordered an investigation and suspended one official for failing to stop the sale of illicit liquor in the area.

Deaths from illegally brewed alcohol are common in India, where the poor cannot afford licensed brands at government-run shops. Illicit liquor is cheap and often spiked with methanol to increase its potency.

In 2019, at least 133 people died after drinking tainted liquor in two separate incidents in India’s northeastern Assam state. The victims were mostly tea plantation workers.

Also in 2019, 80 people died from tainted liquor in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

479K+
Followers
251K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#Northern India#Government Of India#Alcohol#Lucknow#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
Related
Accidents1stnews.com

Lightning kills 27 in India

Lightning strikes killed 27 people; and four passengers on a flight were also hospitalised; after severe turbulence during monsoon storms in eastern India, officials said on Tuesday. Lightning strikes during the June-September annual monsoon are fairly common in India. Officials said West Bengal was hit by thunderstorms late on Monday;...
AccidentsFrankfort Times

3-story building collapses in India in heavy rain, kills 11

NEW DELHI (AP) — A three-story dilapidated building collapsed following heavy monsoon rains in the western Indian city of Mumbai, killing at least 11 people and injuring seven others, police said Thursday. Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris to find any residents possibly still trapped, police officer Ravindra Kadam...
IndiaThe Guardian

India drops case against Italian marines who killed fishermen

India’s top court has dropped long-running proceedings against two Italian marines who shot dead two fishermen off Kerala in 2012, but said the soldiers should now be tried in their own country. Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre killed the unarmed men off the southern Indian coast in February 2012 while...
Public HealthWSLS

The Latest: India's Taj Mahal reopens as new infections slow

NEW DELHI — India is reopening its famed marvel of love, the Taj Mahal, and several other monuments as the number of new coronavirus infections continues to decline. District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said 650 tourists with online bookings will be allowed a day to visit the white marble Taj Mahal from Wednesday. Temperatures will be checked at the gates, face masks must be worn and social distancing norms must be observed.
Public Healththeonlinecitizen.com

Taj Mahal to reopen as India eases COVID-19 restrictions

India’s top tourist attraction the Taj Mahal will reopen this week, the government said Monday, two months after it was shut as a deadly surge in coronavirus infections swept the country. Cases and deaths in the vast nation of 1.3 billion people soared to record levels in April and May,...
ScienceNature.com

Assessing the tropical forest cover change in northern parts of Sonitpur and Udalguri District of Assam, India

Sonitpur and Udalguri district of Assam possess rich tropical forests with equally important faunal species. The Nameri National Park, Sonai-Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, and other Reserved Forests are areas of attraction for tourists and wildlife lovers. However, these protected areas are reportedly facing the problem of encroachment and large-scale deforestation. Therefore, this study attempts to estimate the forest cover change in the area through integrating the remotely sensed data of 1990, 2000, 2010, and 2020 with the Geographic Information System. The Maximum Likelihood algorithm-based supervised classification shows acceptable agreement between the classified image and the ground truth data with an overall accuracy of about 96% and a Kappa coefficient of 0.95. The results reveal a forest cover loss of 7.47% from 1990 to 2000 and 7.11% from 2000 to 2010. However, there was a slight gain of 2.34% in forest cover from 2010 to 2020. The net change of forest to non-forest was 195.17 km2 in the last forty years. The forest transition map shows a declining trend of forest remained forest till 2010 and a slight increase after that. There was a considerable decline in the forest to non-forest (11.94% to 3.50%) from 2000–2010 to 2010–2020. Further, a perceptible gain was also observed in the non-forest to the forest during the last four decades. The overlay analysis of forest cover maps show an area of 460.76 km2 (28.89%) as forest (unchanged), 764.21 km2 (47.91%) as non-forest (unchanged), 282.67 km2 (17.72%) as deforestation and 87.50 km2 (5.48%) as afforestation. The study found hotspots of deforestation in the closest areas of National Park, Wildlife Sanctuary, and Reserved Forests due to encroachments for human habitation, agriculture, and timber/fuelwood extractions. Therefore, the study suggests an early declaration of these protected areas as Eco-Sensitive Zone to control the increasing trends of deforestation.
Violent Crimespersecution.org

At least 130 Killed by Jihadists in Northern Burkina Faso

“During the three-hour onslaught on Yagha village, the militants shot indiscriminately, torching homes and a market before lobbing explosives at civilians seeking refuge in gold-mining holes…” wrote The Wall Street Journal. “No one has claimed the killings, but government officials say it was the work of Islamic State’s regional affiliate,...
WorldAntiwar.com

10 Deminers Killed in Northern Afghanistan Attack

Heavy fighting across Afghanistan has continued apace through the week, and perhaps the ugliest turn was in northern Baghlan Province, where an unknown group of gunmen attacked and killed 10 people working on a demining operation, and wounding 16 others. The mine-clearing operations were being organized by the non-profit HALO...
Violent Crimesnewagebd.net

Armed cattle thieves kill 53 villagers in northern Nigeria

Armed cattle thieves have killed 53 people in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, police and local residents said Saturday, the latest violence to hit the restive region. Scores of motorcycle-riding gunmen called bandits by locals on Thursday through Friday, invaded the villages of Kadawa, Kwata, Maduba, Ganda Samu, Saulawa and Askawa in the Zurmi district, shooting residents, they said.
Violent Crimesrepublicofbuzz.com

CRPF official commits suicide after killing colleague in India

CHATRA, Jharkhand: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official has reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself after killing his colleague who was present in the same room of a COVID-19 isolation building. According to Indian media reports, the paramilitary CRPF officials were alone in the room at the time of...
Public Safetywcn247.com

Gas explosion in northern China kills at least 11

BEIJING (AP) — At least 11 people have been killed and 37 seriously injured after a gas line explosion tore through a residential neighborhood in central China. Responders to the early Sunday blast in the Hubei province city of Shiyan sent a total of 144 people to hospital. A message on the city's official social media channel says rescue efforts are continuing but gave no word on a possible cause of the explosion. The blast appeared similar to one that occurred in the northeastern port of Qingdao in 2013, in which 55 people were killed when underground pipelines ripped open following a leak.
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

India records 70,421 COVID-19 cases, lowest in 74 days; 3,921 deaths registered

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 70,421 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 74 days, taking the country’s infection tally to 2,95,10,410, while the count of active cases fell below 10 lakh after over two months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
Public Healthsoutheastasiapost.com

Migrated Pakistani nationals to get COVID jab in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Pakistani nationals, who are staying in Indore after migration from the neighbouring country, will soon be administered doses against COVID-19, an official said. The migrated Pakistani nationals in Indore are mostly from the Sindhi community and most of them have not acquired Indian...
Accidentslosangelesherald.com

Delhi: Speeding car rams into e-rickshaw; 2 dead

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): A speeding car rammed into an e-rickshaw killing two including a woman, near Delhi's Delight Cinema on Monday night, police said. According to the Delhi Police, the car rammed into the e-rickshaw wherein a person and a family of four; husband, wife, and two children were sitting. The e-rickshaw driver and the woman died on the spot, while the woman's husband and the children are undergoing treatment.
Public Healthdnyuz.com

Fake coronavirus tests may have helped fuel Indian outbreaks.

The Indian authorities launched an investigation after an internal government report concluded that some private agencies responsible for coronavirus testing on pilgrims at a sprawling Hindu festival forged at least 100,000 results. The festival, Kumbh Mela, which ran throughout April, is widely believed to be responsible for a coronavirus surge...