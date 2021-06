The way many of us use our mobiles has changed over the last year or so, largely due to the pandemic. At the start of the global lockdown, we saw a surge in the number of app downloads, especially entertainment and fitness apps. We also saw an increase in the number of video calls, as we craved face-to-face contact with our loved ones. And as lockdowns eased we saw a rise in the download of hospitality apps, as many restaurants and bars switched to contactless methods of ordering and payment.