Sandown, NH

Officer: Tree falls on hiker in hammock, killing him

The Associated Press
 19 days ago

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — A missing hiker was found dead after a tree he placed his sleeping hammock on fell and struck him, New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers said.

“There was no evidence of foul play and all indications point to this being a tragic accident,” officers said in a news release Friday.

Edward Murphy, 50, of Sandown, New Hampshire, was found Thursday night in an area called Bean’s Purchase, which is in the White Mountain National Forest. Officers said he was attempting a multi-day hike with an anticipated completion time of Wednesday. When he still hadn’t arrived back by noon Thursday, a search began.

Search teams were assisted by a National Guard helicopter.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

