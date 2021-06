The Huntington school district will stick with its mask mandate Monday when school when students return to school. New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker had sent education leaders scrambling late Friday afternoon with a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said that as of Monday, those who are vaccinated would not have to wear masks, while those who aren’t would be “strongly encouraged” but not required to do so. But his letter also said districts could set stricter standards.