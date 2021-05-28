Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sen. Cruz shares far-right Russian propaganda video to attack U.S. military: report

MSNBC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, last week shared a video to attack the military for being 'woke' that originated from pro-Russian, anti-American far-right social media networks, according to Business Insider reporting. Tom Porter discusses.

www.msnbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propaganda#U S#Pro Russian#Anti American#Business Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Related
Congress & Courtsbluzz.org

Ted Cruz Dropped A Bizarre Video In Which He Claims The ‘Pledge Of Allegiance’ Is ‘Controversial,’ And People Lost It

Not everyone can go viral twice in the same day for two separate incidents, but not everyone is Ted Cruz. On Monday, news broke that Texas’ power grid was in trouble due to escalating heat, prompting a large swatch of Twitter to make jokes about the state’s Republican senator, who hightailed it outta there during a freak winter storm earlier in the year. Not a few hours later he was back on top, this time because he released a surreal video in which he recites the “Pledge of Allegiance” to a flag.
Congress & Courtssgtreport.com

Video: Sen. Cotton Reveals Details Of “Anti-American Indoctrination” In U.S. Military

Hundreds of whistleblowers have come forward complaining of ‘woke’ policies including racial segregation of troops for ‘privilege walks’. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Friday, Senator Tom Cotton revealed shocking stories from whistleblowers in the military detailing how they are being indoctrinated to hate America by superiors who are adopting ‘woke’ practises, including racial segregation.
Texas StatePosted by
Newsweek

Ted Cruz Memes, Jokes Surge After Texas ERCOT Conservation Alert

On Monday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a Conservation Alert and asked Texans to reduce their electricity use, prompting jokes and memes about Republican Senator Ted Cruz fleeing the state. In February, Texas experienced power outages during a winter storm, leaving millions of Texans without power or...
Congress & Courtsparabolicarc.com

Sens. Cruz, Rubio, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan American Space Commerce Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Ted Cruz PR) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Aviation Safety, Operations, and Innovation, along with Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), today introduced the bipartisan, bicameral American Space Commerce Act. At a time when the U.S. has steadily decreased its dependence on foreign rockets and launch infrastructure, the American Space Commerce Act would continue to bolster U.S. leadership in the space industry, enhance public-private partnerships with American companies, and further increase U.S. innovation. In addition, U.S. Rep. Bill Posey (R-Fla.) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives. This bill was introduced previously in June 2020.
Congress & Courtspopulist.press

Sen. Cruz Calls Out Facebook for Censoring on Behalf of the Government

Facebook’s insane censorship practices have continued for long enough for at least one Republican senator. Sen. Ted Cruz (R‑TX) bashed Facebook’s hypocrisy regarding COVID-19 and its origin on the Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures. “[T]hese latest breakthroughs have real consequence because it now is clear that …
Washington StateMSNBC

Ted Cruz just gave donors a much louder voice in Washington

Thanks to a win for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in a lawsuit last week against the Federal Election Commission, campaign contributors now have a foolproof way to make sure the money they donate goes right into a winning congressional candidate's personal bank account. I'll call this now-constitutionally protected scheme the...
Congress & Courtsthekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Visits Israel and Calls For US to Unequivocally Stand With the Jewish State: ‘Israel Not Only Has a Right, But a Responsibility to Defend Yourselves’

Press coverage of Sens. Cruz and Hagerty’s trip to Israel. U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) this week visited Israel in the aftermath of the recent violent escalation by Iran-controlled terrorist groups including Hamas to see and hear directly what the Israelis need to defend themselves and to show the international community that the United States stands unequivocally with Israel. Sen. Cruz condemned the attacks, and in the early days of the conflict announced his intention to visit Israel in order to assess the country’s national security needs, which directly implicate America’s national security.
Congress & Courtscapradio.org

Bipartisan Group Of Senators Release U.S. Capitol Attack Report

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks to NPR's Rachel Martin about the key takeaway from of a bipartisan report on the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because...
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

US Capitol attack report finds intelligence, military and police failings

A Senate investigation of the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol has uncovered broad government, military and law enforcement failings before the violent attack, including a breakdown within multiple intelligence agencies and a lack of training and preparation for Capitol police officers who were quickly overwhelmed by the rioters.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

By the numbers: U.S. and Russian presidential meetings

The number of meetings between U.S. and Russian presidents has dwindled in recent years, according to State Department data. Why it matters: Any get-together is momentous if only for the participants. U.S. presidents have met with Russian dictators during World War II. The nations' leaders have signed arms deals, discussed Ukraine and reports of election interference by Russia in U.S. elections.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Bernie Sanders Calls Israeli Government 'Strong Right Wing,' Demands U.S. Respect Palestinian Rights

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said current leaders of the Israeli government have devolved into a "strong right-wing" coalition that includes outright "racists." Sanders and MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Monday discussed why critics of the Israeli government, particularly those who disagree with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist policies, should not be slandered as "anti-Semites." Velshi quoted Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz who claimed Thursday that some Democratic members of Congress are "shills for terrorists" for disagreeing with Netanyahu's right-wing policies. Velshi noted that U.S. conservatives frequently accuse Sanders, who is Jewish, of being "anti-Semitic" solely because he disagrees with Israeli policies toward Palestinian independence.