BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- Remote and surrounded by a horizon of unbroken sea, Easter Island seems to have no shortage of water. But water -- specifically fresh water -- has long been a struggle for its people, who have historically relied on it not only for drinking but for agriculture. Rapa Nui, as it's known in the native language, is also prone to periodic drought and its groundwater wells -- dug decades ago to provide water for communities there -- are becoming salinated as seawater rushes in. Climate change will likely make the problem worse.