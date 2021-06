Company: PuroClean Disaster Restoration of Charleston. Title: Franchisee, Co-Owner with husband Mark Erickson. Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?. When we began our search to open a business, we knew we wanted to open a franchise because the support from the brand would help us hit the ground running. My husband and I came into PuroClean with a background in the restoration industry. He was a general contractor and I worked in business development. We wanted to make sure our skill sets matched the kind of business we wanted to build. We chose a service brand because we knew the market and that we would be providing a necessary service. In this industry, disaster restoration, we provide support to people in vulnerable situations, to homeowners and business owners alike. Not everyone has the need to remodel a kitchen, but when it comes to saving your kitchen from water damage or flooding, doing nothing is not an option.