VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A man wanted for a series of gym locker thefts in Volusia County was arrested after attempting to elude police on Saturday. A license plate reader alerted deputies with the Deltona Crime Suppression Team to a suspect vehicle in a series of recent thefts from gym lockers. The suspect, Thomas Dugan (DOB 5/1/1959), of Orlando, fled from Deputy Nicole Richardson, but Deputy Brandon King was able to deploy stop sticks to disable his truck.