Iowa State

First West Nile Case Of 2021 Reported In Southwestern Iowa

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first case of West Nile virus in 2021 was reported Thursday by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). The older adult, aged 61 to 80, is from Montgomery County in southwest Iowa and the diagnosis has been confirmed by the State Hygienic Lab. “Humans get infected with West Nile virus through a mosquito bite and being outside means there’s a risk for West Nile virus infection,” says IDPH Medical Director and State Epidemiologist, Caitlin Pedati. “But we have easily accessible preventative tools like insect repellent, that can help keep Iowans safe from mosquito bites, which lowers the risk of West Nile infection.” With the upcoming Memorial Day weekend and other summer activities on the horizon, the department reminds Iowans of a few tips to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile. Again, use an insect repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. If possible, avoid outdoor activities at dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active. Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, shoes and socks outdoors whenever possible and eliminate any standing water around the home that may attract mosquitos as a place to lay their eggs. In 2020, three Iowans were diagnosed with West Nile virus and zero deaths were reported. More information can be found by following the link included below.

www.1380kcim.com
