How a national police misconduct registry can help rebuild trust in law enforcement

It’s for men and women interested in careers in law enforcement. Pikesville, Md (KM) High school and college students interested in careers in law enforcement can sign up now for the 2021 Youth Leadership and Law Enforcement Seminar It’s sponsored by the Maryland State Police and takes place at the State Police Training Academy in Sykesville. . “So this is an opportunity for young people who are interested in a career in law enforcement to have a first hand experience to train like a trooper and learn what it takes to be a trooper,” says spokesman Ron Snyder.