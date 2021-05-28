Cancel
How a national police misconduct registry can help rebuild trust in law enforcement

By University of Southern California
Phys.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, the USC Safe Communities Institute announced the pilot rollout of the Law Enforcement Work Inquiry System Registry, the first comprehensive national catalog of police officers who have been terminated or resigned due to misconduct. The LEWIS Registry, named after the late Rep. John Lewis, is designed to hold police officers and departments accountable and increase public trust in law enforcement. All information in the registry on misconduct—such as excessive use of force, corruption, domestic violence, assault and hate group affiliation—is drawn from public sources like official department statements, court records, news reports and other open sources.

Institute to launch first public registry on police misconduct

As law enforcement officers resigned or were dismissed across the country after the civil unrest that took place following the murder of George Floyd, only to be reinstated in other departments — with some states actively advertising for the rehiring of these officers — Erroll Southers saw the need for immediate transparency and accountability in policing.