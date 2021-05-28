How a national police misconduct registry can help rebuild trust in law enforcement
This week, the USC Safe Communities Institute announced the pilot rollout of the Law Enforcement Work Inquiry System Registry, the first comprehensive national catalog of police officers who have been terminated or resigned due to misconduct. The LEWIS Registry, named after the late Rep. John Lewis, is designed to hold police officers and departments accountable and increase public trust in law enforcement. All information in the registry on misconduct—such as excessive use of force, corruption, domestic violence, assault and hate group affiliation—is drawn from public sources like official department statements, court records, news reports and other open sources.phys.org