GRANVILLE – One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Putnam County on Friday. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4 a.m. authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Illinois Highway 71 and Illinois Highway 89 near Granville. Police say a vehicle was traveling northbound on 89 and reportedly failed to stop at the intersection and struck the trailer of a semi-truck traveling westbound on 71. The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The identification of the deceased person is being withheld pending family notification.