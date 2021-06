Things are constantly changing all around Disney World!. Recently, we’ve seen some changes when it comes to Disney’s Monorail. Select social distancing markers have been removed on some walkways leading up to the monorail. The construction at the monorail station at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is coming along, and we’ve even seen some of the monorails get an updated look over the past few months. And now we’ve spotted something new when it comes to Disney’s monorails, specifically Monorail Orange!