Sony’s New Controller Links Hand Motions to Specific Musical Effects

By Christian Zibreg
makeuseof.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has launched its Motion Sonic music effects controller first on Indiegogo before releasing the accessory in both the US and Japan, its home turf. The Motion Sonic is wireless effects gear to control sound in sync with hand motions. Motion Sonic gives you a new music experience that makes...

www.makeuseof.com
#Motion Controller#Android#Indiegogo#Midi#Dualsense
