Dutchess County, NY

Two Bears Square Up to Fight in Dutchess County (VIDEO)

By CJ McIntyre
KICKS 105.5
KICKS 105.5
 19 days ago
We're calling it "Bears Throwing Paws in Poughquag"!. Over the last few weeks it seems like I've seen way more pictures and videos of wildlife running all around the Hudson Valley then ever before. Are the animals just as excited as we are about us coming out of the COVID pandemic? I think they might be!!!

