Two Bears Square Up to Fight in Dutchess County (VIDEO)

New Jersey commemorates George Floyd with a new statue. A statue of George Floyd will be unveiled today in front of Newark City Hall in New Jersey. The statue honors the life of George Floyd, who was murdered in police custody last year. His widely viewed death was able to elevate the Black Lives Matter movement and has resulted in police reform measures across the country. According to reports, twenty-four states and the District of Columbia enacted legislation immediately following Floyd’s death. In a normal year, most states would have been out of session by May. But due to the pandemic, states were able to take up legislation working within COVID-19-related session delays, through multiple special session convenings or through bipartisan cooperation. Significant legislation has also been enacted in 23 states so far in 2021.