Morning Weather Forecast - 5/28/21

By Cory McCloskey
fox10phoenix.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of sunshine today with a high of 102° in the Valley. Later in the day, wind gusts will be in the 20 mph range in the Bagdad area, where firefighters are working to contain the Spur wildfire.

www.fox10phoenix.com
