Morning Weather Forecast - 5/28/21

Effective: 2021-06-24 23:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CALHOUN...GREENE AND WESTERN JERSEY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI AND SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI WILL EXPIRE AT 145 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Illinois...and northeastern and east central Missouri.