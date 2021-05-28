Morning Weather Forecast - 5/28/21

Effective: 2021-06-24 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beaver A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR BEAVER...NORTHWESTERN LIPSCOMB AND NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 922 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Perryton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Perryton, Booker, Gate, Knowles, Elmwood, Slapout and Balko. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH