The Setting Suns, a Bucks-Nets Mega-Battle, and Winslet’s Great Career With Rob Mahoney, J. Kyle Mann, and Wesley Morris

By Bill Simmons
The Ringer
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by J. Kyle Mann and Rob Mahoney to discuss the Lakers’ Game 3 win over the Suns, the Nuggets’ win over the Trail Blazers bringing the series to 2-1, another Bucks blowout win over the Heat, a look ahead to the possible Round 2 Bucks-Nets matchup, and more (3:10). Then Bill talks with Wesley Morris of The New York Times about being in Madison Square Garden for Knicks-Hawks Game 1, before discussing HBO’s limited series Mare of Easttown, Kate Winslet’s stellar performance, and her career as a whole (52:00). Finally Bill’s daughter, Zoe Simmons, and her best friend Ella discuss Olivia Rodrigo’s album, Sour (1:49:00).

Bill Simmons
Winslet
Olivia Rodrigo
Kate Winslet
