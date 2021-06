The head of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, has taken advantage of his visit to Costa Rica to comment on the crisis in Nicaragua. Sánchez has asked this Friday the president of that country, Daniel Ortega, to release the opponents detained in recent weeks, including four candidates for the presidency, in what has been a new repressive wave that clears the way to the third reelection of the ex-Sandinista guerrilla. Sánchez has spoken out about the elections, scheduled for November, and has told Ortega to “play fair” and guarantee a free and transparent electoral process.