The original HomePod is starting to shine, so why is Apple killing it off?

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Until yesterday, many users ofiPhone, iPad, Mac, etc. They weren’t very clear about exactly what a HomePod was for. Yes, we all know that you can play music and that even Siri is available but thinking about practical day-to-day questions, what benefits can it bring us if we compare it with the Google ecosystem and its Nest Hub, Google Home, Chromecast, etc. ? Well, yesterday at the opening keynote of WWDC 2021 it was clear that those from Cupertino have already found a place for it, as the backbone of everything that has to do with the connected home and the many intelligent functions that it can carry out. in collaboration with other accessories and ranges of Apple devices. Like for example, Apple TVs, etc. The center of the house After seeing yesterday’s event, the HomePod Mini becomes the Holy Grail of the company, definitely displacing a HomePod that has been a resounding failure. So much so that yesterday there was no trace of the smart speaker monstrosity launched by Apple in February 2018 and that it gives all the prominence to its younger brother. From now on, this mini model will be Tim Cook’s Google Home. When all the news reaches the ecosystem, the HomePod Mini will allow us to activate and monitor through Siri all the connected devices that we have at home, such as thermostats, lights, alarms, cameras, etc. The idea is that we have one installed in each room and that the interaction can be carried out by each member of the family separately. The HomePod Mini will also be able to launch content on Apple TVs, thanks to voice commands that Siri will hear: “Hey SIri, I want to see chapter 8 of Mythic Quest” and things like that. More? Well, yes, because within the management of cameras, which we can see on any television thanks to the STB of Californians, we can ask to view any of those that we have installed or all at the same time. But without a doubt, one of the most important new functions that this HomePod Mini adopts is to be able to connect in pairs to Apple TV to use them as its speaker system to play series, movies or play video games that we can download from the App Store. A set that we are sure that you are going to hear great because nothing else, but sound quality, is enough for these little ones.