Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The original HomePod is starting to shine, so why is Apple killing it off?

By Chris Smith
TrustedReviews
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPINION: There’s never been a better time to buy the original HomePod, but Apple has sent it to the glue factory. For me, while this is definitely a huge mistake at present, it also offers a few hints at Apple’s future plans. When Apple launched its original HomePod speaker in...

www.trustedreviews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Smart Speakers#Iphone#Homekit#Homepod Mini#Apple Tv#K Blu Ray#Dolby Atmos#Apple Music Lossless#Wi Fi#Digital#Mobile#Bloomberg#Apple Music Spatial Audio#K Audio Passthrough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

HomePod Will Support Spatial Audio for Apple Music, But Not Lossless Audio

Apple Music will be gaining support for two new audio formats in June, including Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio, but MacRumors has received confirmation that the HomePod and HomePod mini will not support Lossless Audio. Apple's website does indicate that the HomePod will support Spatial Audio, but it's unclear if...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Could these be Apple’s next Beats true wireless earbuds?

Given that Beats by Dre is an undeniable leader in the wireless headphone space, it’s always been a bit odd that the Apple-owned brand has never created a set of true wireless earbuds aimed users who aren’t athletes or gym rats. But that could be about to change — and as soon as June 2021 — if this leaked photo of the purported new Beats earbuds is accurate.
Electronicsidownloadblog.com

AirPods Max can’t play lossless Apple Music at all, even wired

At this point, Apple’s claim to fame when it comes to lossless audio is just that, technically speaking, Apple Music will support the feature in the near future. What you’ll use to listen to that audio is a bit of a mystery, as far as Apple’s own ecosystem is concerned.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
Electronicsstateofpress.com

Apple TV to support using HomePod Mini as speakers, among other updates – TechCrunch

The co-watching feature is actually a part of a larger FaceTime update, which will let users stream music, TV, and screen share through their FaceTime calls. The Apple TV app is one of those that’s supported through this new system, called SharePlay. It will now include a new “Shared with You” row that highlights the shows and movies your friends are sharing, as well.
Electronicsvoonze.com

Why is the HomePod Mini one of the big winners of the WWDC 2021 ‘keyonte’?

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Until yesterday, many users ofiPhone, iPad, Mac, etc. They weren’t very clear about exactly what a HomePod was for. Yes, we all know that you can play music and that even Siri is available but thinking about practical day-to-day questions, what benefits can it bring us if we compare it with the Google ecosystem and its Nest Hub, Google Home, Chromecast, etc. ? Well, yesterday at the opening keynote of WWDC 2021 it was clear that those from Cupertino have already found a place for it, as the backbone of everything that has to do with the connected home and the many intelligent functions that it can carry out. in collaboration with other accessories and ranges of Apple devices. Like for example, Apple TVs, etc. The center of the house After seeing yesterday’s event, the HomePod Mini becomes the Holy Grail of the company, definitely displacing a HomePod that has been a resounding failure. So much so that yesterday there was no trace of the smart speaker monstrosity launched by Apple in February 2018 and that it gives all the prominence to its younger brother. From now on, this mini model will be Tim Cook’s Google Home. When all the news reaches the ecosystem, the HomePod Mini will allow us to activate and monitor through Siri all the connected devices that we have at home, such as thermostats, lights, alarms, cameras, etc. The idea is that we have one installed in each room and that the interaction can be carried out by each member of the family separately. The HomePod Mini will also be able to launch content on Apple TVs, thanks to voice commands that Siri will hear: “Hey SIri, I want to see chapter 8 of Mythic Quest” and things like that. More? Well, yes, because within the management of cameras, which we can see on any television thanks to the STB of Californians, we can ask to view any of those that we have installed or all at the same time. But without a doubt, one of the most important new functions that this HomePod Mini adopts is to be able to connect in pairs to Apple TV to use them as its speaker system to play series, movies or play video games that we can download from the App Store. A set that we are sure that you are going to hear great because nothing else, but sound quality, is enough for these little ones.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

You’ll soon be able to use the HomePod mini as speakers for Apple TV

During WWDC 2021’s opening keynote, Apple confirmed that it will soon allow users to utilize the HomePod mini as a speaker for the Apple TV. Other new HomeKit and smart home-related features include better smart home integration with watchOS 8 and the Home app, Siri compatibility with third-party devices and lastly, that Lossless Audio is coming to the HomePod mini.
Technologysanjoseinside.com

Why All the Fury at Apple?

Apple today opened its second annual all-online Worldwide Developers Conference through Friday, June 11, offering free for approximately 5,000 software developers insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS systems. This article is part of the On Tech newsletter of the New York Times. Apple’s annual conference...
ElectronicsApple Insider

HomePod mini can be set as default speaker for Apple TV 4K in tvOS 15

Starting in the fall of 2021, HomePod mini will be able to be set as the default speakers for your Apple TV 4K. A feature previously relegated to the full-sized HomePod, Apple is now bringing default output support to HomePod mini. As it stands, HomePod mini acts like any AirPlay 2 speaker with your Apple TV and would not always stay connected, leaving users to constantly have to reconnect. HomePod could be set as the default, but now that Apple has discontinued it, it left new users without an option.
ElectronicsMacdaily News

You can now AirPlay songs on Apple Music in Lossless from iPhone to HomePod

Although Apple’s HomePod speakers aren’t playing Apple Lossless themselves just yet (a future software update will add support), you can AirPlay in Apple Lossless from your iPhone to the HomePod. José Adorno for 9to5Mac:. Users running iOS 14.6 that have Lossless enabled can AirPlay this audio quality from the iPhone...