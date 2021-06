Let’s be honest…being a parent can be hard. Sure, there are books and mountains of unsolicited advice from well-meaning in-laws, but when it comes to knowing exactly how to raise a child, there are no guarantees. Well, maybe a few guarantees. For starters, there’s the guarantee that as soon as you sit down with a good book or cup of coffee, they will wake up from their nap. And then there is the guarantee that saving for college can be simple, affordable and effective with a Florida 529 Savings Plan.