Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google Messages Will Soon Let You Pin and Star Conversations

By Mahesh Makvana
makeuseof.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle's Messages app has received many new features lately, and the company is continuously adding new features to it. According to a report, Messages will soon let you pin conversations and star important messages on your Android device. Pin and Star Messages in Google Messages on Android. The folks over...

www.makeuseof.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Messaging#Ebooks#Messages#Xda Developers#Google Message#Rcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Google
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Technologymspoweruser.com

Google is teasing a major update to Wear OS

The virtual Google developer conference Google I/O is starting tomorrow and besides Android 12, Google is also teasing an update to the WearOS smartwatch platform. Unlike Android 12, nothing significant has leaked about the new version of Wear OS, but it must be good to convince Samsung to give up Tizen, which ended up being a pretty good if app-poor smartwatch operating system.
Technologymactech-solutions.com

Pin Your Chats in Messages for Faster Access

A new feature of Messages in both iOS 14 and macOS 11 Big Sur is the option to pin up to nine conversations at the top of the conversation list for easy access. No longer do you have to worry about them scrolling out of sight. On an iPhone or iPad, touch and hold a conversation and tap Pin in the menu that appears; on a Mac, Control-click the conversation and choose Pin. (Remove them by repeating the action and choosing Unpin.) Each of your devices can have different conversations pinned. If you are used to scanning the left side of Messages for blue new-message indicators, also be sure to look for those blue dots amongst your pinned icons at the top of the screen. Also, note that on the Mac, it can be a little too easy to see a notification banner about a new message, switch to Messages, and type in the currently selected (but wrong) conversation.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

SteamVR Now Natively Lets You Pin Windows To A Controller

SteamVR 1.17 lets you pin windows to your controllers, adds field of view & world scale sliders, and fixes more than a dozen bugs. This update is the culmination of months of beta releases – the previous stable version shipped back in February. Docking individual windows was already possible with...
Cell Phonestherobotreport.com

Waymo One now lets you book rides via Google Maps

Waymo One, the fully autonomous driving ride hailing service, announced today that users in the Phoenix AZ area can now see Waymo One as an option when planning a trip in Google Maps. Until now, the service was only available via the Waymo app. This announcement should make the service...
Technologygsmarena.com

Google follows Apple in letting users opt-out of ad tracking on Android

When has anything been universal on Android when they can't even deliver updates consiste... Nobody care about your opinion SHODDAN. Burn in envy... IOS will never beat Android. Every year Android dominates as always. Rating0 |. ?. Anonymous. SqW. The catch is that this is just marketing, so people will...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft Teams will soon let you delete private chat threads

Ever since the spread of the COVID-19, Microsoft has been adding new features to Microsoft Teams at a rapid pace so that users can work from home with ease. One of the features that Microsoft has just planned to add to its collaboration tool is the ability to delete private chat threads.
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Google TV user profiles might finally be arriving soon

Google TV, which launched with the newly redesigned Chromecast, is supposed to offer an upgraded Android TV experience even while being based on Android TV underneath. That said, it ironically lacked some features that Android TV has long had. Google did eventually address one of those when it rolled out Kid Profiles to put parents at ease. Still missing, however, is support for multiple grownup profiles, something that may finally be coming soon to Google TV, or at least hopefully soon.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Fit May Soon Gain A Paced Walking Activity & More

Google’s health-tracking platform Google Fit is set to gain two more useful features soon: paced walking and blood glucose tracking. An APK teardown of the latest version of the Google Fit app for Android has revealed these upcoming features. The folks over at XDA Developers spotted code strings related to these features inside version 2.57.16 of the app that started rolling out via the Play Store recently.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Your conversations with Google Assistant are getting a new look

Google Assistant has come a long way since its earliest days on Android. New advancements like Continued Conversations have made it possible to issue multiple commands without repeating context or wake words, with answers appearing in a single thread. A new update to the Google app on Android makes it easier to read Assistant's replies in the app without squinting at tiny text.
Computersxda-developers

Google Play Services prepares to let you stream apps to your Chromebook

Earlier today, Google Play Services version 21.21.12 started rolling out to users. The last beta release was version 21.18.14, so we’re expecting there to be a bunch of changes under-the-hood. While we haven’t spotted many interested changes from a cursory glance, we did find further evidence that Google will soon let users stream apps from their phone to a connected Chromebook.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google Maps prepares to let you share your arrival time with stores

Google Maps is working on a new feature that will let you share your arrival time with stores to facilitate faster pickups. We spotted the upcoming feature in a teardown of Google Maps v10.72, which recently started rolling out via the Play Store. An APK teardown can often predict features...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google Fit’s new paced walking activity lets you walk to a beat

Yesterday, we spotted evidence that the Google Fit app for Android is preparing to add a new “paced walking” activity. The description mentioned that paced walking would allow users to set a pace for walks and play a tone to maintain their pace. At the time, the feature wasn’t user-accessible. But it looks like it’s now starting to rolling out to some users.
Technologyxda-developers

Google Play Services will soon delete your advertising ID when you opt out of ad personalization

Google Play Services generates an advertising ID for all users who opt-in for ad personalization. This ID not only helps Google push relevant ads to users, but it also comes in handy for analytics and fraud prevention. When you turn off ad personalization on your account, Google stops using your advertising ID to push personalized ads, but it still maintains it for other purposes. However, that’s set to change soon.