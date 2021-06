Nintendo is for sure hosting an E3 stream this year, where we’ll get under an hour’s worth of info on new Switch games. But before that opening salvo, we have stuff that’s confirmed for the near future, like Mario Golf: Super Rush. This one is the sixth overall in the franchise, and is set to debut on June 25 with a host of modes. Thanks to the new landing site you can get a quick look at what that all entails; or more importantly, you can grab some free My Nintendo Platinum Points to spend on physical rewards.