We’re glad that you’re back for another round of great Apple deals – and if you were here last week, you probably noticed AirPods Max have received an even deeper discount since then. AirPods Max were $29 off, but are now an astounding $50 off. If you like earbuds, AirPods Pro are $52 off this week, and so it’s a great time to grab a pair if you’ve had your eye on them. If you are looking for a new laptop, Apple’s MacBook Air with M1 was already an insane value but is also $100 off this week. Read on for even more great Apple deals.