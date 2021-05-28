A key U.S. inflation gauge rose 3.1% year over year, higher than expected

The powers that be have said the dollar rules. Gold & Silver can't find a bid. Good Day… And a Tom Terrific Tuesday to you! Well, I told you last week that there would be no Pfennig yesterday, as I had a dr. appt. scheduled. I realized over the weekend that I did not have an appt. that I had read my calendar wrong. What a dolt, right? But so I planned on surprising you with a Monday Pfennig… But it was one of those days… When the chemo catches up with me, and causes me to want to sleep all day… I finally woke up around noon… And the rest of the day, I kept thinking, I sure could use a nap! So, I guess I have to put that down as a day I couldn’t answer the bell… If you’ve never been on a chemo treatment plan, and you should thank God for that if you haven’t, you get what I’m talking about… I don’t use Chemo as an excuse for many things in life, I could… but I don’t… The Eagles greet me this morning with their song: Seven Bridges Road… Well… Last Thursday, we saw the stupid CPI print for May gain more than expected, and on an annual basis, consumer inflation is up 5%, a figure not seen here in the U.S. since 2008, and that’s when the price of Oil was $150.00!!! John Williams over at Shadowstats.com reports that if we calculated inflation without the hedonic adjustments it would reflect a 13% inflation rate… Now I ask you this, doesn’t what you’re experiencing reflect more on the 13%, rather than the 5%? I thought so… A dear reader send me a note last week telling me that his local grocery store sold a lb of bananas for 39-cents a month ago, and now they sell for 69-cents… That looks like a greater than 5% move to me!