Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

A key U.S. inflation gauge rose 3.1% year over year, higher than expected

By Jeff Cox, @jeff.cox.7528, @JeffCoxCNBCcom
CNBC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe core personal consumption expenditures price index increased 3.1% in April from a year earlier. Federal Reserve officials consider the core PCE to be the best gauge of inflation. Personal income dropped sharply as the effects faded from March’s government stimulus checks. A key inflation indicator rose a faster-than-expected 3.1%...

www.cnbc.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#U S Economy#Price Index#Headline Inflation#The Commerce Department#The Labor Department#Pce#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Related
Business101 WIXX

Dollar holds near one-month high; focus on Fed’s inflation take

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar held near a one-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as investors tried to ascertain if the Federal Reserve might alter the language on its stimulus following a recent jump in U.S. inflation. The dollar index stood at 90.528, having hit a one-month...
Stocksalbuquerquenews.net

U.S. stocks slip amid economic data

NEW YORK, June 15 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday, as investors sifted through the latest economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 94.42 points, or 0.27 percent, to 34,299.33. The S&P 500 lost 8.56 points, or 0.20 percent, to 4,246.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 101.29 points, or 0.71 percent, to 14,072.86.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET. Data on housing starts and permits for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. A 1.630 million annual rate is projected for May housing starts compared to April's 1.569 million rate, while permits are expected at 1.738 million from 1.760 million.
BusinessCNBC

Treasury yields flat as investors anticipate Fed meeting

Treasury yields were flat on Tuesday as investors anticipate signals of upcoming monetary policy in the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting. Yields were essentially unchanged even as economic data on Tuesday showed higher-than-expected wholesale inflation. Producer prices jumped 0.8% for May, ahead of a Dow Jones estimate of 0.6%. On an annual basis, May's Producer Price Index increased 6.6% — the largest 12-month increase on record since the data started in 2010.
BusinessStreet.Com

U.S. May Retail Sales Slump on Fading Stimulus, Surging Inflation

U.S. May retail sales slowed more than expected last month, data from the Commerce Department indicated Tuesday, as the impact of stimulus from the American Rescue Act continued to fade and prices rose at the fastest pace in more than ten years. May retail sales fell 1.3% from last month...
BusinessBusiness Insider

India Inflation Accelerates More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - India's consumer prices rose at a faster than expected pace in May, official data showed Monday. The consumer price index rose 6.30 percent year-on-year after a 4.23 percent increase in April. Economists had forecast inflation of 5.30 percent. The consumer food price index climbed 5.01 percent annually following...
BusinessThe Daily World

U.S. inflation expectations build in June survey of economists

Economists’ inflation expectations keep rising as a variety of key metrics underscore building price pressures. Forecasters raised their estimates for the consumer price index and for a key inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, known as the personal consumption expenditures price index, every quarter through the first half of next year, according to the latest monthly survey of economists by Bloomberg.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar hovers near one-month high with market frozen before Fed test

The dollar hovered below a one-month high compared with major peers on Tuesday ahead of a much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting that could signal a change in the outlook for U.S. monetary policy. The U.S. currency has been buoyed as traders closed short positions before the Fed's two-day policy-setting confab, which...
BusinessRTTNews

Treasuries Move To The Downside As Fed Announcement Looms

After ending last Friday's nearly unchanged, treasuries showed a notable move to the downside during trading on Monday. Bond prices moved steadily lower over much of the session before closing firmly negative. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 3.9 basis points to 1.501 percent.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Fed uncertainty fuels cautious dollar trades

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar stabilised near multi-week highs on Tuesday as traders turned cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, which could potentially provide hints of plans to start tapering its bond purchases. So far Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have stressed that rising inflationary...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Inflation is at a 13-year high

The powers that be have said the dollar rules. Gold & Silver can't find a bid. Good Day… And a Tom Terrific Tuesday to you! Well, I told you last week that there would be no Pfennig yesterday, as I had a dr. appt. scheduled. I realized over the weekend that I did not have an appt. that I had read my calendar wrong. What a dolt, right? But so I planned on surprising you with a Monday Pfennig… But it was one of those days… When the chemo catches up with me, and causes me to want to sleep all day… I finally woke up around noon… And the rest of the day, I kept thinking, I sure could use a nap! So, I guess I have to put that down as a day I couldn’t answer the bell… If you’ve never been on a chemo treatment plan, and you should thank God for that if you haven’t, you get what I’m talking about… I don’t use Chemo as an excuse for many things in life, I could… but I don’t… The Eagles greet me this morning with their song: Seven Bridges Road… Well… Last Thursday, we saw the stupid CPI print for May gain more than expected, and on an annual basis, consumer inflation is up 5%, a figure not seen here in the U.S. since 2008, and that’s when the price of Oil was $150.00!!! John Williams over at Shadowstats.com reports that if we calculated inflation without the hedonic adjustments it would reflect a 13% inflation rate… Now I ask you this, doesn’t what you’re experiencing reflect more on the 13%, rather than the 5%? I thought so… A dear reader send me a note last week telling me that his local grocery store sold a lb of bananas for 39-cents a month ago, and now they sell for 69-cents… That looks like a greater than 5% move to me!
Real EstatePLANetizen

U.S. Home Construction Costs Are Higher Than Ever

With prices for construction materials soaring during the pandemic, write Marcy Nicholson, Dave Merrill, and Cedric Sam for Bloomberg, building a home is more expensive than ever. "There are any number of factors at play—from rock-bottom mortgage rates to city dwellers’ rush to the suburbs to shortages of materials—but the simplest explanation is that there is just too much demand for builders and their suppliers to handle. All of this makes housing an extreme manifestation of the inflationary pressures percolating through the booming U.S. economy."
Businesskdow.biz

This Week: Retail sales, Fed policy update, Kroger earns

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Commerce Department issues its May tally of U.S. retail sales Tuesday. Economists predict sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.5% last month. That would follow flat sales in April and a massive 10.7% jump in March, when many Americans received $1,400 stimulus checks that boosted spending. Retail spending covers about a third of overall consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of all economic activity in the U.S.
EconomyDailyFx

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes Q1 GDP, FOMC After Downbeat PSI

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, GDP, FOMC, Monetary Policy -Talking Points. New Zealand Q1 GDP data in focus as global trade reopens further. NZD/USD finds itself at multi-month support zone. Where to next?. Asia Pacific markets look to Federal Reserve meeting for direction. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia Pacific markets may stay...