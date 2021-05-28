Will Josh Heupel have more talented first Vols team than Jeremy Pruitt did?

In March, Tennessee Linebacker Aaron Willis, along with three other players, was suspended for his involvement in an incident at Stokely Residence Hall. Willis was not with the team through the spring, but he is back in the Orange and White today working with in the weight room. A program official has confirmed that he is back with the team, as well as suspended quarterback Kaidon Salter. It has not been a well kept secret that both were expected back, but it is still big news for the Vols as the two players were the offensive and defensive crown jewel of the 2021 recruiting class.