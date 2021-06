Novavax's COVID-19 jab is more than 90 percent effective, including against coronavirus variants, the vaccine maker said Monday after a large-scale US study. The jab "demonstrated 100 percent protection against moderate and severe disease, 90.4 percent efficacy overall," the company said in a statement, adding "the study enrolled 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the US and Mexico to evaluate efficacy, safety and immunogenicity."