Activists rally to demand charges against Louisiana troopers in Ronald Greene death

© Getty Images

Activists rallied on Thursday to demand charges against the Louisiana state troopers involved in the 2019 death of Ronald Greene.

Speaking outside of the Louisiana state capitol building, demonstrators demanded the termination of every officer involved in Greene’s death and for their arrests, according to USA Today.

Greene’s death has sparked national outrage since The Associated Press released portions of body camera footage showing the fatal encounter.

Police had initially said Greene died in a car crash on impact, but later said Greene died on his way to the hospital after a struggle with troopers.

“Stay clear and focused on what this is: We want every trooper involved in this incident to be terminated immediately,” said Judy Reese Morse, president and CEO of the Urban League of Louisiana, according to USA Today. “And then after the termination, we want every single trooper involved in this incident to be arrested. And then we want them to be charged.”

Alanah Odoms, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana, said the officers involved “had no faith in the laws of this land ... they had no faith in the Constitution,” according to USA Today.

Greene died after he was restrained and beaten by law enforcement trying to arrest him following a high speed chase.

Footage of the encounter showed Greene being dragged out of his car, stunned and punched.

At one point, he attempted to roll over in an attempt to breathe, but was ordered to stay lying on his stomach, faced down.

One of the officers, Lt. John Clary, initially failed to report body camera footage of Greene’s 2019 death, the AP reported on Monday.

Ahead of Thursday’s march, Greene’s family met with Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), according to a local ABC affiliate.

After the meeting, Edwards said in a statement that he pledged “that the Louisiana Start Police is fully cooperating” with authorities in their investigation.

"The officers seen on the body cam footage of Mr. Greene’s arrest do not represent what we aspire to in the state of Louisiana. Their actions were deeply unprofessional and incredibly disturbing,” Edwards said. “I am disappointed in them and in any officer who stood by and did not intervene during the arrest.”