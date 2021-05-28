Grand jury recommends president be replaced on 'dysfunctional' school board

May 28—A Kern County grand jury report released Thursday says the Fairfax School District is being governed by a "school board in crisis." The report paints a picture of a "divided and dysfunctional" board where the majority "allow[s] the bullying of the minority." It also stated that the cost of legal services over the last year "may be placing a burden on the District's budget and taking funds that are not being used for the direct education of students."