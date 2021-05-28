Cancel
Grand jury recommends president be replaced on 'dysfunctional' school board

By Emma Gallegos, The Bakersfield Californian
tribuneledgernews.com
 28 days ago

May 28—A Kern County grand jury report released Thursday says the Fairfax School District is being governed by a "school board in crisis." The report paints a picture of a "divided and dysfunctional" board where the majority "allow[s] the bullying of the minority." It also stated that the cost of legal services over the last year "may be placing a burden on the District's budget and taking funds that are not being used for the direct education of students."

www.tribuneledgernews.com
