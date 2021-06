Watch: Madeleine McCann: A Never-Ending Search 14 Years Later. Gerry McCann checked on the sleeping children at 9:05 p.m., and they were snug in their beds. The Glasgow native returned to dinner with his wife, Kate McCann, and five fellow vacationers, the group from England in the middle of a 10-day holiday at the seaside resort town of Praia da Luz—"beach of light"—in southern Portugal. The various members of the party, enjoying wine and food at the Ocean Club's poolside tapas restaurant, would get up periodically to make the 100-yard walk to look in on their kids back in their respective apartments.