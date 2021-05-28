Centralized buying at Whole Foods goes directly against its ethos
This is an excerpt from Monday’s (5/27) Point of Sale retail supply chain newsletter sponsored by ArcBest. It’s been nearly four years since Amazon acquired Whole Foods. When the deal was announced, the fear was that in its quest for retail domination, Amazon would strip out everything that made the Austin, Texas-based natural foods pioneer so special, turning its ~500 stores into little more than mini-fulfillment centers for Amazon grocery. While many of the worst fears haven’t come to pass, many of the expected improvements haven’t materialized either.www.freightwaves.com