Centralized buying at Whole Foods goes directly against its ethos

By Andrew Cox
freightwaves.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an excerpt from Monday’s (5/27) Point of Sale retail supply chain newsletter sponsored by ArcBest. It’s been nearly four years since Amazon acquired Whole Foods. When the deal was announced, the fear was that in its quest for retail domination, Amazon would strip out everything that made the Austin, Texas-based natural foods pioneer so special, turning its ~500 stores into little more than mini-fulfillment centers for Amazon grocery. While many of the worst fears haven’t come to pass, many of the expected improvements haven’t materialized either.

