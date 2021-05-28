Linares: I Look Forward To Once Again Beating One Of Eddie Hearn's Fighters
Jorge Linares is a betting underdog in his title bid versus Devin Haney this weekend, though he likes his odds given the history with his opponent’s promoter. This weekend’s WBC lightweight title fight marks the fifth time in his career where Linares faces a fighter promoted by Eddie Hearn. The former three-division titlist, now 35, has yet to lose in such scenarios and is eager to continue that streak.www.boxingscene.com