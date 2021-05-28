Linares: I Look Forward To Once Again Beating One Of Eddie Hearn's Fighters

When The Independent was invited to Matchroom USA’s Manhattan office three years ago to hear about their new seismic “billion dollar deal” there was a big, fat elephant lodged somewhere between the coffee machine and Eddie Hearn’s desk. DAZN had agreed a scarcely believable eight-year deal with Matchroom worth around £92.5m per year, for which they would stage 16 shows in the US every 12 months. That meant Hearn would have more than £5m to spend on each of them. The numbers were staggering then and they still are now. The big question, therefore, that lingered on that scorching day...