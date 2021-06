It’s a hot week for some hot new jams, whether you take your jams in the form of sunshine-y tunes, a movie-musical or ahi tuna. “Solar Power” by Lorde: In case you haven’t heard the big news, Lorde is back. The New Zealand pop star released “Solar Power” last week and we’re still feeling the burn. Her new single encourages us to throw our phone into a body of water, romp around the beach with friends and embrace the summertime, all while bopping along to a celebratory tune.