Chicago is opening its third round of COVID-19 rental relief today, with more than twice the amount of funding compared to last cycle. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is offering up to 15 months of rent and utility relief, fueled by $80 million from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act that was signed into law in December. It offers “crucial assistance to Chicago renters to avoid a wave of evictions and to Chicago property owners to avoid foreclosures and resulting housing instability,” the city said in a release.