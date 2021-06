Debt is one of those unseen nuisances that quietly loom over the heads of many Americans. In fact, the average household debt hit a record $14.6 trillion in the spring of 2021, according to statistics garnered by the Federal Reserve; that calculates to an average $90,460 per person, which includes all types of consumer debt from credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, and student debt. And while we all know that having a good credit score is the key to good financial standing, how can you get back on the right track when you're in debt?