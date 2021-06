CEO of Outsource Accelerator, the world's leading marketplace & advisory for outsourcing, offshore and globalized employment. The topic of outsourcing can quickly stir some pretty emotive and polarized opinions. As the CEO of an outsourcing advisory firm, I've seen ethical issues debated ranging from low wages, globalization, job losses and even whether outsourcing works. While these are important points to consider, I've also seen that there’s a lot of preconceptions — and even more misconceptions — about what exactly outsourcing is and how it can be incorporated into a business.