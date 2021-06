Have you ever had the honor of suffering through food poisoning? I'll be the first to tell you it's the absolute worst. I survived an entire year of COVID-19 without getting sick but I can't same the same for food poisoning. At a restaurant that will remain nameless, I could tell that my lunch wasn't as warm as I would have expected it to be one day. A few hours later, I noticed that my stomach was a little bit "more upset" that I would have liked and by the evening, I was sicker than I have ever been. The only sickness that rivaled this dose of food poisoning was my second Moderna dose!