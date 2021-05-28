Cancel
Openreach announces plan to fibre-up three million more premises

By Scott Bicheno
telecoms.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK fixed line wholesaler Openreach has outlined plans to extend its fibre rollout to three million rural premises. This takes its total pledge to 25 million premises connected and is apparently in line with the government commitment to deliver ‘gigabit capable broadband’, whatever that mean in practice, to 85 percent of the UK by 2025. This extra commitment will apparently result in the creation of a thousand new engineering jobs.

