Openreach announces plan to fibre-up three million more premises

UK mobile operator EE has announced it will start charging £2 per day for new and upgrading customers to use their data in Europe. One of the best things the EU ever did was getting rid of extra charges for roaming within the bloc but, as you may have heard, the UK left the EU at the start of this year. One of the things those who never reconciled themselves with the Brexit vote (remoaners, for short) have used as proof of the folly of leaving the EU’s suffocating embrace is the reintroduction of roaming charges, so you can imagine what a lather this news has worked them up into.