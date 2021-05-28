Aimee Garcia Reveals The Unusual Connection Between Her Lucifer And MODOK Characters - Exclusive
On the surface, it may not seem like the new Hulu series "Marvel's MODOK" has much in common with the hit Netflix show "Lucifer." The former is an adult animated stop-motion program about an egomaniacal supervillain's day-to-day life, while the latter follows Satan himself as he helps solve crimes in modern-day Los Angeles. But one thing they do have in common is actor Aimee Garcia, who stars in both series. In "Marvel's MODOK," she voices the titular villain's wife Jodie, who wants to pursue a new path in life but sees MODOK's many shortcomings as an obstacle. In "Lucifer," she portrays forensic scientist Ella Lopez, whose dorky charm often brings comic relief.www.looper.com