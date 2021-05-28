Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Aimee Garcia Reveals The Unusual Connection Between Her Lucifer And MODOK Characters - Exclusive

By Katy Kroll
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On the surface, it may not seem like the new Hulu series "Marvel's MODOK" has much in common with the hit Netflix show "Lucifer." The former is an adult animated stop-motion program about an egomaniacal supervillain's day-to-day life, while the latter follows Satan himself as he helps solve crimes in modern-day Los Angeles. But one thing they do have in common is actor Aimee Garcia, who stars in both series. In "Marvel's MODOK," she voices the titular villain's wife Jodie, who wants to pursue a new path in life but sees MODOK's many shortcomings as an obstacle. In "Lucifer," she portrays forensic scientist Ella Lopez, whose dorky charm often brings comic relief.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aimee Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Actor#Hulu#Latina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAhypebeast.com

'WandaVision' Wins Best Show at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards

After taking a year off due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards returned on Sunday to celebrate this year’s top television and film talent at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. On night one, Disney+ and Marvel’s hit series WandaVision, which stars Elizabeth Olsen...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
FOX26

Black elite family drama 'Our Kind of People' set for fall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Affluent and well-connected Black families are the focus of "Our Kind of People," a new Fox drama series from "Empire" creator Lee Daniels. Based on "Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class," a 1999 nonfiction book by Lawrence Otis Graham, the series will join the network's fall schedule, while midseason's "The Cleaning Lady" will bring the rarity of an Asian lead character to TV.
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

Kat Von D | Stepping Into The Limelight With Debut Single “Exorcism”

Kat Von D is a legend in her own right, a jack of all trades if there ever was one. You may recognize her as one of the most influential, sought-after tattoo artists, the star of TLC reality series LA Ink, or maybe a boss lady and entrepreneur in the fashion world with her own vegan shoe line KVD Vegan Beauty. Regardless, one thing remains true: anything she does is met with greatness.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Antonia Gentry Takes Vogue Along For Her Very First Red Carpet Experience

Last night, the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards were held in Los Angeles, California, honoring the year’s best film and television moments. Though there were many red carpet veterans making an appearance—including Yara Shahidi and Elizabeth Olsen—Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry was walking the step-and-repeat for the first time. The actor, who stars in the show about a family whose “fresh start” in New England is anything but, attended as both a nominee for Breakout Performance and as a presenter for Best Musical Moment. “I was very nervous, I’ll admit, but I was surrounded by such a wonderful team and everyone was so welcoming and helpful,” says Gentry. “It was so much fun.” To make the occasion, she took Vogue along for the ride.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Ariana Grande Is Married! Here Are All of the Deets About Her Husband, Dalton Gomez

In December of 2020, Ariana Grande surprised fans by announcing that she had gotten engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, whom she had been dating for about a year. Fast forward to May of 2021, and TMZ reports that Ariana and Dalton have officially tied the knot! Ariana has been pretty private about her relationship with Dalton, so fans are super excited to get the scoop on her husband. Let's take a closer look, shall we?
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Ariana Grande Marries Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez

Wedding bells are ringing for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who got married in a private ceremony, Grande’s rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Grande’s rep described the ceremony as “tiny and intimate” with “less than 20 people” in attendance, in an exclusive statement to People. According to TMZ, the ceremony occurred at the couple’s home in Montecito, California. TMZ was first to report the ceremony had occurred.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

The Boat-Shaped Mansion Where Kelly Clarkson and Her Fellow Finalists Lived on ‘American Idol’ Cruises Onto the Market Once Again

The L.A. landscape is chock full of unique, extravagant and over-the-top properties – see the Witch’s House in Beverly Hills, Frank Gehry’s Santa Monica pad, the Chemosphere in Hollywood Hills West . . . the list goes on and on! You can’t shake a stick in this town, it seems, without hitting someplace extraordinary! But it is not every day you come across a residence shaped like the hull of a ship poking out of the Los Angeles hillside. Just such a dwelling exists above the Mulholland Corridor in Sherman Oaks, though, and not only has it graced both the big and small screens, but it is currently seeking a buyer!
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Local Natives Bring Music Back to The Greek Theatre 8/14/21

Los Angeles rockers Local Natives are bringing live music back to California with a performance at the re-opening of The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on August 14. This performance will mark the first live show at the stunning outdoor Greek Theatre since the pandemic. After having to cancel last year’s show scheduled for May 20, 2020, with British indie rockers Foals due to the pandemic, Local Natives are ready to take the stage again with fellow Los Angeles locals Cherry Glazerr.
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.