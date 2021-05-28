Cancel
Kansas State

K-State wins in Big 12 baseball tournament

Posted by 
JC Post
JC Post
 19 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Caleb Littlejim hit a three-run homer to cap a seven-run seventh and No. 7 seed Kansas State beat No. 6 seed Baylor 9-4 in the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas State was down 3-0 until Zach Kokoska and Nick Goodwin hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth. They became just the fourth duo in tournament history to accomplish the feat. Kokoska and Goodwin both went 2 for 5 — combining for three RBIs. Carson Seymour (4-4) threw six innings of relief, retiring the final six Baylor batters. Kansas State will play again on Friday. Baylor has been eliminated from the championship.

