AssuredPartners moves into new headquarters

For Florida-based AssuredPartners, there’s no place like home – but that doesn’t mean you can’t move up to bigger digs. “We have a long history in the Central Florida region, from our small beginnings to status as one of the fast-growing insurance brokers in the US,” said Jim Henderson, CEO of AssuredPartners. “Our company is in the business of building relationships, and our relationship with this community has supported our growth over the years.