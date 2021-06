The boss of Europe’s biggest budget airline has hit out at what he calls “Boris Johnson’s mismanagement of the Covid pandemic” and demanded that vaccinated travellers should be able fly between the UK and EU without restriction.At present the quarantine-free “green list” has only two feasible destinations: Gibraltar and Iceland.Ryanair’s chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said: “The UK’s Covid travel policy is a shambles.“The green list is non-existent because countries such as Malta and Portugal, with lower Covid case numbers than the UK and rapidly rising vaccination rates, remain on amber.“Meanwhile, UK citizens, almost 80 per cent of whom will...