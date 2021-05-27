Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Maren Smagala of the North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School District named NJ School Public Relations Association 2021 Communicator of the Year

newjerseyhills.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey School Public Relations Association (NJSPRA) has named Maren Smagala, district Communications Coordinator at the North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School District, as its 2021 Communicator of the Year. This annual award recognizes exemplary leadership and commitment to enhanced communication and relationship-building between public schools and the stakeholders they...

www.newjerseyhills.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Relations#Public Schools#Voorhees#Strategic Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Bedford County, VALynchburg News and Advance

Bedford County Public Schools names new administrators

Bedford County Public Schools Superintendent Marc Bergin on Thursday announced five new administrators who are filling principal positions in its schools. Donnie Norman was named the new principal of Forest Middle School. Norman most recently served as an assistant principal at Jefferson Forest High School. Scott Graham — who most...
EducationNew York Post

NJ school district removes all holiday names from academic calendar

Have a Merry “day off” and a Happy “day off”!. That’s the message from the school board of Randolph Township in Morris County, New Jersey, which unanimously voted Thursday to remove holiday names from their academic calendar following an uproar over renaming Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day, according to reports.
Galt, CAgaltheraldonline.com

High school district will hire therapists for upcoming year

All three high schools will receive a therapist in the upcoming school year, thanks to the board’s approval of hiring therapists with funds from the Expanded Learning Opportunities Grant, according to the Galt Joint Union High School District during its June 10 board meeting. The counselor will be from One-Eighty...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

School district hires communications coordinator

Joey Prechtl is tasked with creating a communications department for the Jefferson County School District. When Joey Prechtl first visited Central Oregon in 2019, he fell in love with the region and the endless outdoor recreation possibilities. So, when he tired of the high-demand broadcast journalism field and began looking...
Beach, NDSidney Herald

The Beach Public School District is seeking applicants for a

The Beach Public School District is seeking applicants for a Science Teacher for the 2021-22 school year. Schedule to include Physical Science, Earth Science, Physics, Applied Chemistry, Ecology. Single Health Insurance, Both sides of TFFR. Cover letter, resume, and credentials should be sent to David Wegner, Supt, P.O. Box 368, Beach, ND 58621. Contact Taryn Sveet or David Wegner (872-4161) with any questions.
Santa Maria, CANoozhawk

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Names New Administrators

Three administrators have been elevated into new district-level positions with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District. During last week’s Board of Trustees meeting, district leaders also named two new principals and an assortment of assistant principals to fill vacancies. Righetti High School Principal Karen Rotondi is the district’s...
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Hickory Public Schools names interim superintendent

HICKORY — During its June 14 meeting, the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education named Shawn D. Clemons as the interim superintendent of Hickory Public Schools. Clemons will serve in this leadership capacity during the transition between superintendents, July 1-18. With the retirement of the current superintendent, Robbie Adell, on June 30 and the start of the new superintendent, Bryan Taylor, on July 19, the school district is required to employ district leadership during the vacancy. Clemons will take her oath of office on June 30.
High SchoolWicked Local

Pentucket Regional School District highlights music educators

As the school year comes to a close, the Pentucket Regional School District wishes to recognize and highlight music staff for their dedication and exemplary work. This spring, the district was honored with a Best Communities for Music Education award from the NAMM Foundation. For the past 22 years, this honor has been awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
PoliticsPosted by
TheStreet

National Heritage Academies School Leader Named North Carolina Charter Co-Principal Of The Year

APEX, N.C., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- June 21 marked the 25 th anniversary of the Charter School Act, which allows publicly funded, privately managed, and semi-autonomous schools of choice. This is an ideal time to recognize principals who have been the glue that has kept schools afloat during an extraordinarily challenging year. In honor of all the work charter school leaders and their staff are doing across the state, the North Carolina Office of Charter Schools (OCS) is recognizing their dedicated efforts.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County school district foundations receive funding from retiree association

CLARK COUNTY — Three area school districts recently received funding from the Southwest Washington School Retirees’ Association. Marty Erickson and Linda Bannon of the Southwest Washington School Retirees’ Association presented Nada Wheelock of the Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools, Jeff Angelo of the Evergreen School District Foundation, and Kristina Bauska and Dennis Kampe of Cascadia Tech Academy each with a $1,000 check to support students at the schools. The association includes certified and classified retired school employees, retired administrative personnel and school employees who are still working. Learn more about the organization at www.wssra-units.org/southwest-unit30.
High Schoolthesunpapers.com

Renée Toliver named Lenape Regional High School District teacher of the year

Renée Toliver, a Spanish teacher at Shawnee High School, recently ended her 17th year in the classroom with a surprise visit from district administrators who named her Lenape Regional High School District’s Teacher of the Year. Toliver was recognized earlier in the school year as Shawnee High School Teacher of the Year. The initiative she took to learn new educational tools to enhance students’ learning in virtual and hybrid formats – and then share that knowledge with colleagues – made her a standout candidate for the overall district Teacher of the Year.