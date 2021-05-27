Maren Smagala of the North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School District named NJ School Public Relations Association 2021 Communicator of the Year

HICKORY — During its June 14 meeting, the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education named Shawn D. Clemons as the interim superintendent of Hickory Public Schools. Clemons will serve in this leadership capacity during the transition between superintendents, July 1-18. With the retirement of the current superintendent, Robbie Adell, on June 30 and the start of the new superintendent, Bryan Taylor, on July 19, the school district is required to employ district leadership during the vacancy. Clemons will take her oath of office on June 30.