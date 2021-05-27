Maren Smagala of the North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School District named NJ School Public Relations Association 2021 Communicator of the Year
The New Jersey School Public Relations Association (NJSPRA) has named Maren Smagala, district Communications Coordinator at the North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School District, as its 2021 Communicator of the Year. This annual award recognizes exemplary leadership and commitment to enhanced communication and relationship-building between public schools and the stakeholders they...www.newjerseyhills.com