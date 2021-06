KETTLEMAN CITY, Calif. (FOX26) - A Kettleman City veteran was reunited with his lost dog on Sunday after he went missing several days ago. Rerun, the dog of Michael Hatfield, a homeless Vietnam War veteran who frequents the Kettleman City Business District, was picked up by Naomi Herrera after believing he was abandoned. Her family then took Rerun on a trip to the Sequoia Mountains. They also gave him a bath and returned the dog with snacks and a new dog tag.