Pick of the day: Statue Wars: One Summer In Bristol. This thought-provoking film follows Bristol’s mayor Marvin Rees, the only mayor of black African heritage in any major European city, during the weeks that followed last summer’s tearing down of the statue of Edward Colston. The 17th-century slave-owner’s effigy was dumped into Bristol’s harbour at the height of British protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May, and Rees found himself caught in the eye of the ensuing storm. With counter-protests from “football supporters” and biker gangs, Rees remains admirably calm as he balances the conflicting views of his electorate.