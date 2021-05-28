Trial to be held for former correctional officer accused of lying under oath

SUNBURY — The case against a former Northumberland County correctional officer charged with lying under oath during an August summary trial is headed to trial.

On Wednesday, defense attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, and his client, Holly Olvany, 50, of Sunbury, informed Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. that they would not take the plea deal offered by Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger. The trial will be scheduled for the fall or winter term.

Detective Degg Stark charged Olvany in October after Stark said she lied about an appointment to drop off a urine sample for testing at her family physician’s office.

Olvany is charged with a misdemeanor count of false swearing. Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey dismissed a felony perjury charge in November.

Olvany, who was terminated from the county prison, is free on $50,000 unsecured bail since November.