DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 27th, 2021

Fans of Edgar Wright (myself included) know that he is as much a music lover as a cinephile. But because his films are so full of what Guillermo del Toro calls “eye-protein,” it’s easy to take for granted how he uses music in them. Take, for example, his adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel Scott Pilgrim Against the World (2011), a vibrant and visually overwhelming film that finds its inspiration on comic book layouts and old school video games. However, from the score by Beck to its portrait of Toronto’s underground scene, music plays a key role in the story, the competition for a record contract between Scott’s grungy punk band and a duo of EDM musicians who can actually create creatures with their beats out of thin air being a perfect example. And then there’s Baby Driver (2017) with its opening credit sequences and its car chases choreographed and edited to the beats of such songs as The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion’s “Bell Bottoms.” Which is why it should really surprise no one that for his first documentary, Wright would focus on one of his favorite groups, particularly one that shares his own idiosyncrasies: Sparks.