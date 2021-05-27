DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 27th, 2021

Cancel
The Movie: A jokier take on the same mid-'70s American disillusionment that informed Robert Altman's Nashville, Michael Ritchie's 1975 ensemble film Smile is essentially an absurd comedy played bone dry. Set during the week of the Young American Miss beauty pageant in middle-of-nowhere Santa Rosa, California, the film flits between episodes in the lives of the contestants and some of the organizers.Bruce Dern, as Big Bob Freelander, is essentially the main character. Big Bob is a car salesman who seems like the kind of fella who has been selling so long, he believes every word that he says. Big Bob is one of the judges of the pageant, and he is bizarrely devoted to it. Knowing that, c...Read the entire review »

Couch Theater : Video & DVD previews

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts another surging storm season for 2021, with a whopping 13-20 named storms and three to five major hurricanes in the Gulf and Atlantic. The hurricane season started officially on June 1, although we’ve already had a named storm in the Atlantic in May.
TV Seriesfandompost.com

Hare+Guu Vol. #7 Anime DVD Review

We get a bit more insight into Weda as well as a good bit of Guu action as the TV show comes to a close. The bonds of love connect beyond time and distance and bring Clive and Weda back together while also connecting Hare with the grandmother he’s never known. But reconciling Weda with her mother may take a miracle. Normally that’d be impossible, but with Guu around, anything is possible!
Moviesnerdly.co.uk

‘Unit Eleven’ DVD Review

Stars: Theo Cane Garvey, Ieuan Parry, Helen Andrzejowska, Carl Kendall, Aaron Slack, Bradley Morton, James Caroll, Paul Barlow | Written and Directed by Theo Cane Garvey. Unit Eleven looks fifteen years into the future and sees a world in which, for reasons we’re not told, crime in the UK has risen out of control. To the point where it doesn’t just bring down the government in power, it’s brought down all government. The military has deserted, leading to the evacuation of most of the population. Gangs control what’s left.
Moviesnerdly.co.uk

‘Don’t Look Back’ DVD Review

Stars: Kourtney Bell, Will Stout, Skyler Hart, Jeffrey Holm, Jaqueline Fleming, Amanda Grace Benitez, Damon Lipari, Han Soto, Dean J. West, Stephen Twardokus | Written and Directed by Jeffrey Reddick. [NOTE: With the film now released in the UK, here’s a reposting of our review of Don’t Look Back from...
Moviesnerdly.co.uk

‘Parallel’ DVD Review

Stars: Aml Ameen, Martin Wallström, Georgia King, Mark O’Brien, Alyssa Diaz, Josh Blacker, Kathleen Quinlan, Chad Krowchuk, Michael Kopsa, Carrie Genzel, Bill Dow | Written by Scott Blaszak | Directed by Isaac Ezban. “That lady is wearing a wig!” is the first thought that comes to me at the start...
Beauty & Fashionnerdly.co.uk

‘Evil Everywhere’ DVD Review

Stars: Dylan Mars Greenberg, Corrinne Mica, Mykee Morettini, Brian Harmony, Peter Dorman, Jessica Rabid, Jared Walker, Leland Masek, Carolyn Hansen, Jamie Lee Cortese | Written and Directed by Mykee Morettini. The second 80s horror-inspired movie I have seen in as many days but this one with a much worse title....
Moviesnerdly.co.uk

‘The Oak Room’ DVD Review

Stars: RJ Mitte, Peter Outerbridge, Ari Millen, Nicholas Campbell, Martin Roach, David Ferry, Amos Crawley, Avery Esteves, Coal Campbell | Written by Peter Genoway | Directed by Cody Calahan. [NOTE: With the film out now on DVD and Digital here’s a reposting of our review of the excellent horror The...
Moviesgozamos.com

Movie Review: The Sparks Brothers

Fans of Edgar Wright (myself included) know that he is as much a music lover as a cinephile. But because his films are so full of what Guillermo del Toro calls “eye-protein,” it’s easy to take for granted how he uses music in them. Take, for example, his adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel Scott Pilgrim Against the World (2011), a vibrant and visually overwhelming film that finds its inspiration on comic book layouts and old school video games. However, from the score by Beck to its portrait of Toronto’s underground scene, music plays a key role in the story, the competition for a record contract between Scott’s grungy punk band and a duo of EDM musicians who can actually create creatures with their beats out of thin air being a perfect example. And then there’s Baby Driver (2017) with its opening credit sequences and its car chases choreographed and edited to the beats of such songs as The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion’s “Bell Bottoms.” Which is why it should really surprise no one that for his first documentary, Wright would focus on one of his favorite groups, particularly one that shares his own idiosyncrasies: Sparks.
Movieshollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: ‘Beverly Hills 90210: The Ultimate Collection’ on DVD

Beverly Hills 90210 was a cultural phenomenon in the 1990s, ushering in a new wave of young adult and teenage-oriented soap operas that continue to rank among the most-watched series on networks and streaming platforms. Riverdale, Melrose Place and pretty much everything on The CW have a debt of gratitude to 90210. The landmark show is now being celebrated with The Ultimate Collection featuring the 10 seasons of the flagship series and even BH90210, the 2019 reboot that last one season.
Books & Literaturegeekdad.com

Review- ′Norse Mythology II, Issue # 1: The Mead of Poets′

Writer: Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell Artist: Matt Horak Letterer: Galen Showman Colorist: Lovern Kindzierski Cover Artist: David Mack. Norse Mythology II, Issue # 1 tells us how poetry, and mead, came to be. As we have been enjoying in our last installments, this faithfully adapted series are relishing on...
Moviesdbrl.org

New DVD List: Minari, Hemingway, & More

Here is a new DVD list highlighting various titles recently added to the library’s collection. Click on the website links to see the trailers. This three-part, six-hour documentary film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, examines the visionary work and the turbulent life of Ernest Hemingway, one of the greatest and most influential writers America has ever produced. The series reveals the brilliant, ambitious, charismatic, and complicated man behind the myth, and the art he created.
Moviesfilmandtvnow.com

SNEAKERS – BLU-RAY REVIEW

In 1983, writers Lawrence Lasker and Walter F. Parkes made the big time with their script for WARGAMES. Released at the height of 1980s Cold War uncertainty, the film told the tale of a Seattle High School student, David Lightman (Matthew Broderick), whose natural gift for computers leads him to try and play some upcoming video game releases, only to find he has hacked into the NORAD defence system and inadvertently triggers a series of events that could lead to World War III.
TV & Videoswhatnottodoc.com

On DVD: AMERICAN OZ

American Experience (April 2021) A portrait of L Frank Baum, best known for his popular series of children’s books that began with THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ. I previously wrote about the doc here.
TV & Videosredcarpetcrash.com

Win A Copy Of ‘Breaking Ice’ DVD

Indie film leader Random Media and Liberty Video Ltd. proudly announce the worldwide digital streaming and DVD debut of the compelling new sports documentary, BREAKING ICE, on June 15, 2021. An absorbing true story in the same vein of Disney’s Cool Runnings, but eschew of the overplayed underdog clichés, the film chronicles a small but determined team’s dream of becoming the first-ever team from Ireland to compete in the Winter Olympic games — and the challenging politics-ridden road it took to get there. BREAKING ICE is the story for anyone that’s ever dreamed big, only to find their hopes inexplicably dashed, but never gives up, featuring a story largely unknown outside (and even inside) Ireland. It was written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Jason Branagan, and told via a compelling blend of new and period interviews, re-enactments and animation. DVD and Digital Documentary Release Set for June 15, 2021.
MoviesKilleen Daily Herald

List of DVD release dates for June 8 and beyond

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:. 8: Fuller House: The Fifth and Final Season and Fuller House: The Complete Series. 8: MacGyver: Season 4. 8: The Lovebirds. 8: The Unhealer. 8: Zeroville. 8: Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection (Blu-ray) 8: Ferris...
Moviesflix66.com

Touki Bouki Blu-ray Criterion Collection Review

Starring: Magaye Niang, Mareme Niang, Aminata Fall. There is a sort of calm at the beginning of TOUKI BOUKI, in which a herd of cows marches sluggishly through the desert. They appear somber and downtrodden, although the music doesn’t quite match. The film then jumps to their destination, a slaughterhouse. Necks are hacked, arteries severed, bodies tied and exposed. The juxtaposition is not lost on the viewer, and that is something central to the film.
TV & Videosfandompost.com

Warner Archive Schedules ‘The Herculoids’ Blu-ray Release

The classic is coming back on Blu-ray. The Warner Archive is continuing to pull some interesting properties out for release that keeps us looking forward to the announcements each month. The latest one that scratches a real old-school itch is the Blu-ray release of The Herculoids as a complete series collection. The series debuted back in 1967 with eighteen episodes cobbled together from 36 segments from the block it ran in. It hasn’t hit retail solicitations yet so there’s no pricing and firm running time just yet.
Movieswhatnottodoc.com

On DVD: TINY: THE LIFE OF ERIN BLACKWELL

Coming to DVD via the Criterion Collection tomorrow, Tuesday, June 15:. A sequel to STREETWISE, focusing on the indelible subject, Tiny. Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:. You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using...
MoviesRaindance

10 Best Funny Movies Turned Into Audiobooks

There’s been a steep rise in audiobook adoption in the entertainment industry. Even movie-goers prefer spending hours listening to audiobooks. Today, audiobooks have become indispensable parts of people’s lives who are deeply invested in literature, video games, and films. Audiobooks are incredibly brilliant, most for the ones who love to...